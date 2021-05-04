The Clinton City Council emerged Monday night from a closed session to make no decision about who will buy 40 acres of City-owned property.
No dollar amounts offered to the city have been made public. Developers Chip Cooper and Joseph Dyches have plans for and offers on the property. Ryan Homes also wants the tract on Hwy 72 near I-26. The Cooper-Dyches design has 4 alternatives - it was unclear if the purchase would mandate one of the four alternatives, or if whatever the developers want to build, they would build if they were allowed to buy the land.
Both development ideas are for houses in the $170,000 to $220,000 range. Some alternatives include commercial property, as the land is near the commercially valuable tract where QT has just opened, and there are 2 city spec buildings, three gas stations, Arby’s and Zaxby’s, Hampton Inn and Fatz Cafe, and a SC Department of Transportation maintenance shed.
Cooper-Dyches said they are “ready to go as soon as you’d let us.”
Ryan Homes’ proposal is for lots and houses to be ready by Fall 2022. The company also is planning a housing development in Laurens.
The Clinton tract’s accessibility to two interstates - I-26, to Spartanburg, and I-385 to Greenville - is a selling point, as people are willing to drive 30-60 minutes to work in exchange for not living in urban congestion.
The City of Clinton also is in the process of changing a 200.546-acre tract on Springdale Drive from industrial zoning to residential zoning. There also is a small housing development proposed for North Adair Street, near Clinton Middle School and Wilder Stadium.
Also, the Clinton City Council meeting in regular session discussed re-opening its meetings to the public now that there are COVID-19 vaccines; proclaimed May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week and the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month; agreed to certain amendments to the zoning ordinance; took its every 6-months action to temporarily suspend the application of Sunday sales prohibitions (Blue Laws) within the corporate limits of the City of Clinton; adopted a new Litter Ordinance on the first of two readings (a public hearing is required); adopted a non-standard meter rider option policy; removed from the agenda discussion of a contract from the Clinton Economic Development Corporation; and heard that Rev. David Kennedy, president of the Laurens County NAACP, was written up in a national magazine - his church in Clinton owns the former Redneck Shop - Echo Theater in downtown Laurens, which is being converted into a civil rights center.
