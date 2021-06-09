The Laurens County Council has passed through the public comments phase on a FY21 budget of $35,705,957.
Another $14,389,000 - from a dedicated tax levy - will be spent on County Fire Service.
The documents were up for public comments on Tuesday, but there were no comments expressed. The council’s next meeting will be June 22.
There is no property tax increase expected for the 2021-22 budget. Industrial and residential growth are adding to the county’s revenues, the council was told. Laurens County also levies 3 fees:
-- $55/annual/each residence for solid waste management;
-- $10/annual/each residence for animal control; and
-- $25/annual/each registered vehicle for roads.
The council could, if it wanted to, raise taxes by 2.17% - the national rate of inflation.
The council also has adopted an ordinance that says all money from the Local Option Sales Tax this coming year will be earmarked for property tax relief. The Council also is levying a voter-approved Capital Projects Sales Tax, to generate $35 million over the next 8 years - it funds 16 building and equipment projects.
Also, according to the budget ordinance, Laurens County has special revenue funds and tax levies for: Treasurer, Sheriff’s Office (2), Piedmont Tech & USC-Union at Laurens, Emergency Medical Service (2), County Deficit/Reserve Account, & County Capital Account.
Other upcoming budget hearings include:
June 21 - Laurens County School District 56 will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021 – 2022 operating budget in the Clinton High School Auditorium, 18132 Highway 72 E., Clinton, on Monday, June 21, at 7 pm. Current year budgeted Revenue and Expenditures equal $26,086,375. Proposed Revenue and Expenditures for the 2021 – 2022 budget are projected to increase approximately 4.1% to equal $27,158,496. The current operating millage levy is 167.5 . 2021 – 2022 budgeted local operating millage is estimated to be $7,532,018. Action to approve the budget may be taken as soon as the June 21 scheduled meeting of the School District 56 Board of Trustees.
June 22 - 8:15 am, The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission will hold a public hearing about its proposed budget - $12,210,646 revenues; $8,305,643 expenditures - at the office, 3850 Hwy 221 South, Laurens.
June 24 - 6 pm, The Clinton City Council will hold a public hearing about its proposed budget - $31,598,373; tax millage of 113.8, up from 112.4 this year - in the PS Bailey Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton.
