The School District 56 Board of Trustees celebrated its Independence from Property Tax Hikes last Monday by adopting a $29 million spending plan that - again - does not require a property tax increase to balance.
Even in this era of “everything costs more” the school district of Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill believes it can run its schools for the 8th consecutive year without asking additional sacrifice from its taxpayers.
One reason is this - The State revamped the public schools’ funding formula and covered most of the cost of raises. Also, countywide, there is growth, and more is projected to be on the way, including a proposed 800 - 1,000 homes subdivision adjacent to Eastside Elementary School on Clinton’s Springdale Drive. In addition, the City of Clinton has a tenant-business for its second spec building at the Hwy 72-I-26 Commerce Park - this is not taxable property, but business/industries like this pay a fee instead of property tax, and the accumulated money filters its way back into the schools.
District officials credit “very conservative budgeting” as a reason they have not had to go back to taxpayers, even for a maintenance-of-local-effort tax hike, in nearly a decade. District 56 plans to borrow up to $2 million this coming year - for capital projects - and pay it off in a steady progression of debt retirement. It is the maximum the district can borrow without having a referendum - equal to 8% of the total tax-assessed property within the school district.
The borrowed figure likely will be $1.3 million to $1.4 million, depending on market conditions, the board was told during its regular monthly meeting (no meeting is scheduled for July).
Most of the general fund budget is for salaries and benefits. Finance Director Lynn Lawson said one of the things the district can be proud of is “our salary scale exceeds some of ourneighboring districts, including some districts larger than us.” There was no public concern, pro or con, about the proposed budget, as the Board of Trustees set aside 30 minutes for a required public hearing.
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said, in a brief year-end report, that in the recent Roundup for Reading program all third graders passed the program’s test, and none were retained for the third grade for next year. Also, he said, the district served more than 5,800 meals as the summer started. The district was featured on WSPA-TV recently from Joanna-Woodson Elementary School for its summer feeding the nutrition program.
“This was a good year,” O’Shields said. “Magic does happen in Clinton.” He had to “pinch-hit” for some other administrators in presenting the draft 2023-24 calendar, as the curriculum staff was attending an AVID conference. The board approved the modified year-round school calendar - which has the first day for students as Aug. 1 in 2023 - on a 6-1 vote -- Chairman Jim Barton voted “no” because, he said, the calendar takes children away from their parents for too long a period of time during the summer.
“This shifts emphasis away from parents,” Barton said.
O’Shields said there were three letters of support for the calendar received by the district and one concern on social media about athletics. He said the coaches said turnout for the spring football game, practices and weightlifting has been encouraging, and the coaches did not feel that would change with a modified calendar. The calendar still conforms to state law providing 180 days for students and 190 days for teachers, has an extended summer breaks, and two-week breaks during the academic year. It is not year-round school, the district has emphasized.
The board adopted social studies textbooks, approved two teacher hirings on induction contracts and one hiring on a continuing contract, and heard a presentation about summer feeding from Child Nutrition Director Cindy Jacobs.
After taking the Fourth of July week off, summer feeding will continue for two weeks at Clinton High School. Families can take advantage of hot meals in the CHS cafeteria or pick-up a week’s food at the high school. There will be no pick-ups at Joanna-Woodson as the school undergoes maintenance.
O’Shields said Jacobs contacted the offices of US Senator Tim Scott and US Congressman Jeff Duncan to lobby for continued summer feeding support, as COVID-related aid was expiring. Congress eventually renewed the aid program for a limited time and at a lower cost-per-meal reimbursement.
The next District 56 Board of Trustees meetings will be Aug. 22 and Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School auditorium.
