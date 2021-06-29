No tax millage increase is envisioned for the new Laurens County budget, and all the money collected by county sales tax will go to property tax relief, the County Council has decided.
Third and final reading was done last Tuesday on the budget ordinance and the LOST ordinance which could have appropriated some of the sales tax for county operations. The county also assesses 3 fees, and none of these also are scheduled for an increase.
According to advertisements for the budgets’ public hearings:
The 2021-22 budget is $35,705,957.
The 2020-21 budget was $33,632,014.
Budget growth is 6.2%.
The 2021-22 Fire budget is $3,539,650.
The 2020-21 Fire budget was $3,254,057.
Budget growth is 8.8%.
Council approved a small budget increase for software in the human resources department. Tax mils for the overall budget is expected to remain at 87.55; an 18.1 tax mil appropriation funds the fire budget. To balance, property taxes bringing in $14,389,000 will be required (all figures are from public hearing notices).
“This is an incredible budget, I want to thank the chairman for a phenomenal job. We support the Sheriff’s Office, they have made great strides with more than $1.5 million in capital spending. When the radical left says defund the police, Laurens County has made a bold statement that we’re not going to do that. We need to put law enforcement back on a pedestal,” said council member Luke Rankin, adding that as chairman of the Laurens County Republican Party, he could point people to “a lot of initiatives” to promote community involvement.
“This is my third budget, and while it should have been the worst (without an administrator), it was the best. It addresses roads, public safety, and planning. For too long we have told employees, ‘we support you, but ….’ This says, ‘we support you and … this is how we accomplish it,’” said council member Jeff Carroll. A County Planner position is included and there is an appropriation for raises, based on a new compensation study.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said this salary study won’t just “put up on the shelf.”
“We are addressing it,” he said.
In a separate matter, the Laurens County Council has adopted a County Planning Commission recommendation for a housing moratorium.
This applies to developers who ask for variances - as have developers for 4 new housing projects in the Fountain Inn-Gray Court area. While Laurens County does not have zoning, it does have regulations governing subdivisions including lot-sizes.
Planning Commission Chairman Jim Royer said the panel has enough to do now considering 4 subdivisions with variances, without fielding more requests. Laurens County is getting the spill-over development from the fast-growing Simpsonville - Maulding area, including the new Fountain Inn High School.
No new subdivision requests including variances will be accepted by Laurens County until further notice.
Also, the county council took the initial step to facilitate Project Sleepy.
The proposed industry for the former Michelin center on Hwy 221 North - one of three large, available industrial-distribution buildings in Laurens County - will be a $45 million investment projected for 240 new jobs. The council was told the industry will pay Laurens County $800,000 a year for 30 years (in a fee in lieu of taxes arrangement). The ordinances require two more readings and a public hearing; projects are given codenames at this stage for industry-competitiveness reasons.
