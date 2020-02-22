Eighth grade Career Lunch & Learn is always well attended by 8th-grade students at Laurens Middle School. Community members that participate in L&L events are greatly appreciated.
The most recent guest speaker was Wanda Knight, who is the Director of Student Nutrition Services for District 55. She shared with students about her own career path, details about the responsibilites and rewards of working in the Student Nutrition Department and about the wide range of careers available in food service/nutrition industry.
Pictured is one group of students that attended L&L. They are Reid Mattison, Nick Cooley, Zach Handley, Kaden Cooley, Taylor Jacks, Wanda Knight, Trinity Williams, Julia Kennedy, Bryson Cruickshanks, Kylie Thurston, and Noah Leopard.
