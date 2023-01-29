On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County.
GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs.
The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels of experience are welcome to race.
"As long as you have a machine, helmet and can pass the tech inspection, you can race," Tanner Coombs said.
Coombs, whose grandfather invented GNCC racing, said even his three year old son will be participating in the micro-race.
He encourages all parents to bring their children to the event, explaining that this is a great way to get children into physical activity and get them outside.
On the more experienced side, fans can expect to see professionals such as Stu and Grant Baylor, known as the "Baylor Brothers."
These brothers are from Donalds, South Carolina, and they are top 10 pros in the national championship.
Coombs said that these are not the only two professionals out of the Carolinas, explaining that the Upstate and Charlotte areas are hotspots for their racer pools. This is also why three of the 12-13 annual races take place in South Carolina.
The tracks are between nine and 13 miles long, and races will span from anywhere between one and three hours, depending on the division. Each race will start with a dead engine star, departing row by row, with around 30 rows of racers containing 20 to 90 racers each.
In recent years, they have seen around 2,000 racers and are expecting the same turnout this year. Coombs said that this is a 30% growth since 2013.
"The scale of the event is kind of hard to wrap your head around," Coombs said. "One guy doing this sounds like a trailside, but 2,000 people doing this with friends, family and equipment is a major operation."
Once the racers start, it is common to see them go into the woods and not be seen again for hours, aside from pit stops. They put transponders on their bikes in order to track the racers and see their progress.
To preregister to race in the event, visit https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/gncc/. Amateur costs are $50 online and $60 at the door, with prices increasing as experience increases.
The cost of attendance is $25 for adults (12+) for Friday through Sunday, $35 for adults (12+) for Thursday through Sunday, $15 for kids (6-11) Thursday or Friday through Sunday and free for children 5 and under. This includes the price of races, all events and camping costs. Registration can be found online at gnccracing.com/event/big-buck.
The event will also be nationally televised, as in years past, on MAV TV and Racer TV.
