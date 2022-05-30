Officials of the rural water and sewer commission are preparing for an August official opening of their water treatment plant - one of the largest ever infrastructure projects in Laurens County history - and expressing thanks that they started on it 10 years ago, and not now.
Global supply-chain issues made worse by two years of the Covid pandemic has driven up the cost of everything, notably steel, and the new water source would be virtually unaffordable in today’s market. The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board monitored the projects at its Tuesday meeting, as it has for many meetings during the past few years. The water plant is fully operational, under a provisional SC DHEC permit.
Full permitting requires just a few more paperwork approvals to be handled, the board was told. With the raw water intake from Lake Greenwood and the water treatment plant on Hwy 221, distribution includes a massive set of new water lines through Southern Laurens County and a new tank at Milam Road and Hwy 72, between Clinton and Greenwood.
The commission also is building a new tank in Hickory Tavern, financed by the Capital Projects Sales Tax - rising steel prices already have had an impact on that project’s projected cost, the board has been told. LCWSC also has a Metric Road water project, an ISO Parkway project in Gray Court, and a sewer plant (east of Joanna) upgrade on its short-term “to do” list. The commission also has been approved for ARPA infrastructure money from Laurens County for other projects in its comprehensive plan.
Last month, LCWSC billed 15,888 water customers - 600 more than at this time last year. “I remember when we had 6,500 taps,” General Manager Jeff Field said.
LCWSC has installed 462 new water taps this fiscal year - 33 in April alone - with 180 of those coming from existing water lines. Subdivisions in Northern Laurens County are driving up those numbers, Field said, and there will be more construction during the summer.
Now, all of the LCWSC system is supplied with Lake Greenwood water, except for the northern area supplied with water purchased from the Greenville Water System and a very small amount from Clinton going to Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, Field said.
