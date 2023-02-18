One person is under arrest in connection with the suspicious package found at a residence in downtown Laurens on Friday.
During an investigation by the Laurens City Police Department, a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Silver Street. Khaled Khaldoun Almaleh was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids.
The package found inside the residence was clearly marked as explosives but later was determined to not contain any explosives or dangerous devices.
Almaleh was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
A portion of the historic square in Laurens was closed on Friday night after the suspicious package was found during an investigation at 101 Silver St. around 5pm.
The immediate area was evacuated.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office bomb unit and the Laurens Fire Dept. provided assistance during the investigation.
