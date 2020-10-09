One person has been arrested and one is still wanted in connection with a burglary near Clinton.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence off Highway 56 North in Clinton on September 7 in reference to a break-in that had already occurred. Between September 4 and September 7, individuals entered the residence and exited with various items to include jewelry, firearms, a bow, and other personal property valued at over $10,000.
Sandy Gossett Price, 53, of Whitmire was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection to this crime. Price has been charged with Burglary 1st and Conspiracy.
Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Whitmire is wanted in connection with Conspiracy, Grand Larceny and Burglary 1st.
If you have any information regarding this break-in, the stolen property, or the whereabouts of Mr. Parsons, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Sergeant Cook (864) 984-4967.
