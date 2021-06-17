One person is dead and two were airlifted with life-threatening injuries after a chase involving law enforcement in Laurens County on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred around 7pm on Torrington Road.
According to the SCHP, a 1999 Toyota Corolla with three occupants was traveling eastbound on Torrington Rd. when they went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Christopher S. Butler, 46, of Greenville.
