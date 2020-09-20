One person is dead after an accident on Hwy. 560 near Bush River Rd. in Kinards on Saturday night.
The incident occurred just after 11pm, approximately five miles east of Clinton.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Brian Patrick Fitzgerald, 38, of Greenwood. The cause of death is blunt force trauma, according to Deputy Coroner Robin Morse.
Joe Hovis, with the SC Highway Patrol, is reporting that a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Hwy. 560 when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
There were two occupants in the vehicle, according to Hovis. Neither was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the vehicle, said Hovis. It is unknown who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
