A Greenwood woman died on Thursday morning in a crash on Hwy. 72 in Mountville.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:54am, three miles west of Cross Hill.
A woman was driving a 2003 Toyota sedan west on Hwy. 72, when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, cross over the center line and struck a 2007 Mercury SUV traveling east on Hwy. 72, according to SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle, said Hovis. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said Hovis.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Aimi Pretty Perrett, 27, of Greenwood.
The driver of the Mercury SUV was injured and was transported to Self Regional Medical Center.
