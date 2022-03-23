One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court on Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at 11:26am near near Trinity Church Road, according to the SCHP.
According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the driver of a dump truck was transporting a full load of material, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James Michael Falls, age 57, of Fountain Inn.
