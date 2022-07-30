One person is dead after a dispute resulted in a death on Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo.
The incident occurred around 8:50am and was not an officer-involved death, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Laurens County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Patti Canupp identified the victim as Ronald K. Dunaway, 62, of Waterloo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An Autopsy will be performed this weekend to determine the cause of death.
The incident is under investigation by SLED.
