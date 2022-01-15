One person is dead after a head-on collision on Hwy. 76 around 9:40pm on Friday night. The collision occurred near Chestnut Ridge Road.
A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Hwy. 76, when the driver traveled left of center and struck a 2009 Dodge Charger head on, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the SCHP.
The driver of the Trailblazer was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Miller. The driver of the Charger, a 23-year-old man from Gray Court, and one passenger were injured and airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, said Miller.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Tyrone Evans, 18, of Laurens.
