According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night around 8pm resulted in a fatality on Old Stable Lane in Laurens.
SLED will be investigating the shooting.
Check back for further updates.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night around 8pm resulted in a fatality on Old Stable Lane in Laurens.
SLED will be investigating the shooting.
Check back for further updates.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.