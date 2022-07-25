A Laurens County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday morning at approximately 1:30am on Shore Loop Road in Waterloo.
According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the subject was airlifted from the scene but later died from his injuries.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Daniel R. Strange, 52, of Clinton. An autopsy will be done today to determine the cause of death.
SLED will be investigating the incident.
