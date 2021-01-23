One person is dead after a shooting around 9:30pm on Friday night in Laurens, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Cannup.
The incident occurred on Spring Street.
According to reports, the victim was airlifted from the scene and later died.
No suspect has been identified. The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Coroner's office and SLED are investigating.
The coroner's office has not released the name of the victim.
