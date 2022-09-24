One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Gray Court, according to LCpl Tyler Tidwell of the SCHP.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
The victim was driving a 2003 Ford Escape north on Old Laurens Road when they crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, striking two signs and a tree and overturning, said Tidwell.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, said Tidwell.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the victim.
