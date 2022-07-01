One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Clinton, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The crash occurred on Charlottes Road, near Flannel Road, approximately two miles west of Clinton around 1:20am.
A 2013 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Charlottes Road with three occupants in the vehicle. The Jeep Cherokee ran off the right side of the road, striking a culvert, overturning and then striking a utility pole, said Bolt.
The 26-year-old driver was injured and transported to an area hospital. The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old male, was injured and transported to an area hospital.
According to Bolt, the rear seat passenger is the fatality victim. The identity of the deceased has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
This crash is under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.
