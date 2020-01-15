A 2-vehicle crash on S.C. 14 at Equinox Road, between Barksdale and Gray Court, took the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles early Wednesday morning
According to Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol, a gold Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Hwy. 14 and crossed the center line, colliding with a silver Honda sport-utility vehicle that was traveling west, at 5:50 a.m.
The passenger in the SUV died at the scene. Both drivers were transported to a Greenville emergency room with injuries.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.
