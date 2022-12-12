The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10am-4pm.
Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers.
Carriage rides will be available during market hours. Children are $7 and adults $10. Children 2 and under are free. Cash only.
Participating vendors on Dec. 17 include:
Lark Avenue Designs
Young's Backyard BBQ
Lumineaux Chocolate
Rocking K Apiaries
Creative Chic
Cormick's House of Flowers
Nose Dive Aromas
