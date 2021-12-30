One person was arrested on Thursday night after a shooting on Sullivan Street in Laurens that sent one person to the hospital.
Laurens Police Dept. arrested 18-year-old Tykevious Fadrell Kennedy. He was arrested around 8:10pm.
Laurens Police said that another suspect is wanted in the shooting. This person is a male, wearing a dark hoodie.
The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. According to LPD, his condition is unknown at this time but he was conscious and alert at the time of his transport from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.