One person is dead after a collision on Hwy. 14 just after 10pm in Gray Court on Thursday night.
According to Trooper Joe Hovis with the SCHP, an earlier collision left a 2006 Chevrolet SUV disabled in the roadway. As the driver was exiting the vehicle, a 2009 Dodge was traveling east on Hwy. 14 and struck the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV died at the scene, said Hovis.
The driver of the 2009 Dodge was injured and was transported to Prisma Hillcrest.
The identity of the deceased has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
This incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.