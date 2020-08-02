One person is dead after a two-car collision on Riverfork Road near Old Oak Tree Road on Saturday night.
The incident occurred approximately 4.5 miles north of Waterloo just after midnight.
According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 1993 Civic was traveling north on Riverfork Rd., when they crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. After striking the vehicle, the Civic went off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and a tree before catching fire.
The driver of the Civic was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to Bolt.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Jeffery Lee Oliver, 29, of Ware Shoals. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.
The Outlander had four occupants, including a 9-year-old child that was not injured. The front seat passenger was the only injury in that vehicle. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
The incident is currently under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
