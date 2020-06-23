A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on East Jerry Road in Laurens on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:44pm, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol.
The driver and a passenger were in a 1997 Ford SUV driving north on East Jerry Road. According to Hovis, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle. Hovis said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Michael Shockley.
The passenger was a 21-year-old from Joanna. That person was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to extracted from the vehicle. The passenger was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center, according to Hovis.
