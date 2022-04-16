One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a utility pole on Church Street near High Street on Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 2:35pm, Laurens Police responded to a vehicle collision, where the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle passed away shortly after being transported from the scene by EMS, according to the Laurens Police Dept.
LPD’s traffic unit is currently investigating this collision.
The identity of the deceased has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.