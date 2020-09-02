A man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night near First Pentecostal Church in Clinton.
The incident occurred around 7pm on Academy Street.
The victim has been identified as Kevern Dimone Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Cannup. An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday morning to determine a cause of death.
No other details are available. SLED and Clinton Police are investigating.
