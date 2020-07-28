About one-third of District 56’s students-families have opted for the Laurens County Virtual Academy when public schools re-open in early September.
“This is our plan,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shield said, “until it isn’t any more.”
He said if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in a school, then it becomes a SC DHEC, infectious disease matter. Protocols for what happens then should be in the hands of school districts by Aug. 1, O’Shields said – public schools in Laurens County start back Sept. 8.
Schools have been closed since March 17 to slow down the fast-moving Coronavirus, and the potentially deadly respiratory ailment it can cause, COVID-19. There are/have been about 81,000 infections in South Carolina – more than 1,100 in Laurens County.
Gov. Henry McMaster has said he wants all schools open by Sept. 8 for 5-days a week, in-school instruction with a virtual learning option. That’s what Districts 55 and 56 will provide – some districts are opting for a virtual-only start to the 2020-21 academic year.
District 56 needs more on-line teachers, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brenda Schrantz told the District 56 Board of Trustees Monday night. It was the third consecutive Monday evening that the D56 Board has met in-person, with some members attending virtually.
All Middle and High School students in D56 will be required to wear masks inside the school buildings. Teachers and staff will wear masks and face-shields. There will be an expanded cleaning protocol and electrostatic deep-cleaning expected to cost the district about $70,000 for the first semester.
“I just want to be sure we’re not cutting any corners,” board member Keith Richardson said, in asking about the cleaning.
Supreme Maintenance Organization will have the cleaning contract for four schools (in-house maintenance will continue at Joanna-Woodson Elementary and the MS Bailey Child Development Center for the time being).
Meals will be served in-school, and there will be two pick-up sites for meals – Clinton High and Joanna-Woodson Elementary – for virtual academy families. The D56 Office of Child Nutrition has served 528,886 meals since schools were closed in March and throughout July.
“We are wearing masks so we can return to school. We are wearing masks so we can have football,” board member Tammy Stewart said. It is the message being advanced on District 56’s social media.
“We can’t lose anybody,” board chairman Jim Barton said, “for any reason – please, take care of yourselves.”
(There will be 842 District 56 students in the Laurens County Virtual Academy, and 1,941 enrolled in the in-school, 5-days option, as of the July 25 virtual academy enrollment deadline.)
