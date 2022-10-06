Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens this weekend, one week after the event had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences and more. All food and drink will be cash or credit card. Quepons are no longer used. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm. Wristbands are required.
Friday, Oct. 7
12pm – BBQ food sales begin
5pm-9:30pm – People’s Choice (purchase tickets from souvenir tent)
5pm-7pm – Caroline’s Roost
6pm – 4H pageant at Down on the Farm
7:15pm – Zaxby’s Insane Wing Eating Contest
8pm-10pm – David E & the Band Levelz
Saturday, October 8
8am-2pm - Laurens County Cruisers’ Classic Car Cruise-in & Car Show (City Parking lot at Caroline & Laurens St)
8am-4pm - 4-H Down on the Farm (Behind United Community Bank)
9:30am-10pm - BBQ & Food Sales, Arts/Crafts
10am-until - City of Laurens Parks & Rec. Cornhole Tournament
10am-11am - Gym South Gymnastics Competition Team
11:30am - Pickle Eating Contest (Main Stage Area)
12:30pm-2:30pm - Vance Kennedy & Barksdale Station
3pm-5pm - Rhythm Section
6pm-10pm - Finale Street Dance featuring Song Band Upstate
