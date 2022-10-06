Photos: 14th Annual Squealin' on the Square - Saturday

 

Squealin’ on the Square will return to downtown Laurens this weekend, one week after the event had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences and more. All food and drink will be cash or credit card. Quepons are no longer used. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm. Wristbands are required.

Friday, Oct. 7

12pm – BBQ food sales begin

5pm-9:30pm – People’s Choice (purchase tickets from souvenir tent)

5pm-7pm – Caroline’s Roost

6pm – 4H pageant at Down on the Farm

7:15pm – Zaxby’s Insane Wing Eating Contest

8pm-10pm – David E & the Band Levelz

Saturday, October 8

8am-2pm - Laurens County Cruisers’ Classic Car Cruise-in & Car Show (City Parking lot at Caroline & Laurens St)

8am-4pm - 4-H Down on the Farm (Behind United Community Bank)

9:30am-10pm - BBQ & Food Sales, Arts/Crafts

10am-until - City of Laurens Parks & Rec. Cornhole Tournament

10am-11am - Gym South Gymnastics Competition Team

11:30am - Pickle Eating Contest (Main Stage Area)

12:30pm-2:30pm - Vance Kennedy & Barksdale Station

3pm-5pm - Rhythm Section

6pm-10pm - Finale Street Dance featuring Song Band Upstate