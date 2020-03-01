The future of history in Laurens County is bright.
Its an incredible time for the Laurens County Museum as renovations to the Witherspoon Building on the Historic Square in Laurens are moving forward with great momentum. Thanks to passionate supporters, a working board and a transformational legacy gift from Tony Harper, the Witherspoon Building will soon be a venue second to none in the county and home to the many incredible stories of our shared Laurens County histories. And, boy, does the museum have a story to tell.
But first, thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and encouragement following the break-in at the museum location at 205 West Laurens Street. It was an unfortunate turn of events, but less than $70 was taken and there was no theft or vandalism done to any of the museum’s artifacts or historic collections. In the wake of this event, the museum board has engaged security professionals to create a comprehensive security plan to ensure the protection of the museum and its treasured artifacts.
Now to those stories: Durant Ashmore, a noted battlefield preservationist and historical consultant, said recently to a packed house in attendance at the museum’s Revolutionary War Lecture Series, “Within a 50-mile radius of this place, there were 112 Revolutionary War events, making Laurens and Spartanburg Counties the epicenter of the war in the South.”
Whether it was the Massacre at Hayes Station, the Battle at Canebrake or Musgrove Mill, or tales of the Little River Regiment, the Revolutionary War history in Laurens County is consequential and thrilling stuff. The richness of historic events in the Revolutionary War in our county exceeds virtually any other location in America. That is a legacy we should embrace, explore and protect. It’s also an amazing opportunity for us to build a county identity around, to brand ourselves as what we are by birthright and geography: the heart of America’s effort to create the patriotic nation we so desired, fought for, and won.
Begun in 2005, the Laurens County Museum Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, Department of Public Charities. But it’s so much more than that. The museum is repository of world-class artifacts and collections; it’s a classroom and a research facility; it’s a community hearth where people can gather around to hear and tell stories from the past to illuminate today; and it’s a business engine to attract tourists who are thirsty to know more about the significant role our county played in the creation of our nation.
Whatever your area of interest, be it Native American / Indigenous Peoples, our textile heritage, the African American experience in our area, or something else, the museum has a story to tell you that you really need to hear. Please come and immerse yourself in the history our your home. You’ll leave proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.