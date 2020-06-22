Four years ago, the school board of Laurens County School District #55 selected me to serve as superintendent of schools. Excited to get started, I arrived in Laurens with a vision and on a mission to deliver quality educational services to 6,000 students, support to school leaders, teachers, staff, and high expectations of all involved in the process.
As I reflect on the last four years, I must thank our school district and school staff for a great effort. We have been able to serve our schools and students well and accomplish many of the goals set.
Four months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed an assault not only on our school district, but also on our community, state, and country. Quickly, we would come to understand the need to rely upon others to function, perform daily responsibilities, and ultimately, remain healthy.
As superintendent, I want to thank our school board, school leaders, teachers, staff, students, parents, and community for helping us transition from school days as we knew them to virtual, distance learning. Through it all, communication was the key to sharing the goals we had as a school district for our students. Further, understanding what was being communicated opened the door to the many possibilities we seized to create conditions and multiple pathways for our teachers and students to be successful.
There have been many stories written about me, the school district and some of the success we’ve been able to achieve during my tenure. While I am extremely grateful and honored to serve this district and community, I feel a deep urging to share some of the lessons I’ve learned while serving as your superintendent and an appreciation to all of you for teaching me the difference between tolerance and acceptance.
The world is changing and many are reflecting. In Laurens, I learned that changing our thoughts of the world and the people in it can help change the world. Laurens gave me a space of inquiry, a timeline for pushing back on norms on behalf of all students in our district.
During my time in Laurens, with the help of many of you who challenged me, we were able to create constructive spaces that helped facilitate successful pathways for our teachers, students, and staff. The space of inquiry taught me that all that is inquired is not to be solved, but addressed.
In my first year, I discovered while our journey may be different from others, we must remain steadfast in our beliefs that the road is to be shared with all to travel. Relationships don’t just happen. They have to be cultivated and the success of our efforts is largely dependent upon the passion we have driving that effort.
My passion to succeed in leading L55 ran deep and I always understood the work we are called to do. It is heart work. It is not reliant upon who likes, supports, or encourages us. It is reliant on the anointing and favor granted us by a power greater than ourselves.
I continue to rely on that power. That may explain to those who have asked me how I continued to keep going. I was able to perform my duties and responsibilities with dignity and grace only by the grace of God. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to serve our district, students, and community.
It is because of my gratitude that I am led to challenge the district, community, and county to pay attention to history, all history. Renowned educator, Dr. Zaretta Hammond states, “Inequitable outcomes happen because schools and communities have historically underdeveloped the cognitive skills of diverse students and undermined their confidence as intellectuals.’’
We must never turn a blind eye to injustice or inequalities right before our eyes. They have become glaringly obvious when so many negative forces confront us in a manner that we must see and will soon acknowledge these times are different from any we’ve seen in our lifetime. It will serve no purpose for me to go into detail; instead, I hope you will reflect in a larger context what I am trying to relay in such a way that it doesn’t give you an out or rationale to pivot away from what may be in your heart at this given moment to spark positive change in your home, neighborhood, community, classroom, school, or Laurens County.
Over my tenure in Laurens, the conversation about race usually turned into someone claiming someone else was “playing the race card’’. Race is many things, but never “a card”. What we see and are experiencing is a force so strong that it can no longer be ignored.
Discussion must be facilitated in ways that is respectful to all involved in the conversation. I am hopeful that my restraint to engage in discussions “around race” over the time I was there may serve as an impetus for the community, including the school district, to engage in constructive and productive conversations “about race”. As you do this, remember, coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.
The greatest lesson I learned from Laurens was, Laurens is full of wonderful people and is a tight-knit community who loves those who are from there. As an “outsider”, I want to thank those of you who went out of your way to make me feel welcomed, though I’m saddened that it required so much effort.
I want to also thank those of you who never embraced even the idea of someone like me being named superintendent of L55 schools. It is because of you that we succeeded. Dr. Billy Strickland coined a phrase that is displayed on the wall in the gymnasium at LDHS that reads,” Once a Raider, always a Raider”. I hope that applies to me as well.
My final lesson. Laurens County School District #55 has some of the brightest, most capable students I’ve ever met. The greatest danger they face is not that our expectations are too high and they will fall short of them, but that they are too low and they will reach them.
L55 students have more than it takes to excel beyond any student population group in the state. I am confident that with your help, assistance, and encouragement, Laurens County School District #55 will continue to be a positive and glowing example of what public education should reveal. In doing so, all children will be captured, inspired, and taught to believe in themselves and their performance in and out of school will make you proud as they have made me.
It has been my distinct honor to serve as your superintendent for the last four years and I will continue to watch the great progress that will occur in the years to come. Many thanks to our board of trustees for giving me the opportunity to serve this community, teachers, staff, and students.
