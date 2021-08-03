At their July meeting, the Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC) board of directors unanimously voted to move their offices to downtown Laurens, in the newly renovated Midtown Building.
LCDC is currently housed in the same building with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, located in the Professional Park between Laurens and Clinton, behind the Laurens County Hospital.
For LCDC, the move allows them to work in a less “sterile” environment and work in a vibrant downtown area that showcases what Laurens County has to offer. It gives them a “cool” factor that is necessary in recruiting prospects that are looking for quality of life and sense of place.
“It is important that we showcase quality of life,” LCDC President/CEO Jon Coleman said at their July meeting.
The fact is that the location of the LCDC has little to do with their effectiveness in recruiting industry to Laurens County. When a developer comes to town for a site visit, the meeting may originate at the LCDC office but ultimately that prospect wants to look around the county.
LCDC being in downtown Laurens does not prevent them from showcasing Laurens County as a whole. They focus on areas such as Gray Court, Fountain Inn, Clinton and Laurens. They focus on where they have inventory (available properties) and where potential growth may be.
In the Clinton City Council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Bob McLean said moving the LCDC puts Clinton “40 years behind” where the city needs to be in terms of development and cooperation.
Councilman Danny Cook said, “I’m not saying it’s a bad move, good move, whatever, but I’m just a little concerned about it that the LCDC did not feel it was important enough to at least address us as a Council since we are a major player in that game. While things on the Square are going great for Laurens and I wish them all the best in regards to that – I love that old courthouse, it has a lot of sentimental value to me, but I am concerned that it’s shifting because we’ve done so much to come so far with United Way, with the Chamber of Commerce, the LCDC, the Hospital – everything working so well together. I don’t want the perception or the concept that LCDC is Laurens and not Laurens County. I don’t know how or what we do about it at this point in time because it may have been voted on by the board and it’s a done deal.”
McLean said LCDC board members were erroneously led to believe that the Clinton City Council was fine with the move. He said he would expect the City of Laurens would have a problem if the shoe were on the other foot -- if the LCDC decided to move to Clinton.
The Mayor said, “We’re just setting ourselves back 40 years. The opportunity was to grow these two cities together and work together – now we put something in downtown Laurens that I would love to have in downtown Clinton, but I know Laurens wouldn’t go along with that. That’s just my opinion. I think we need to re-visit that. LCDC needs to re-visit that and possibly have another vote because most of them were not aware that we were not informed.”
Here’s the issue with all the comments made in the Clinton City Council meeting on Monday night. The LCDC board is made up of 17 people, according to their website. The City of Clinton has a seat on the board, currently occupied by interim city manager Thomas Higgs. According to a review of LCDC board meeting minutes, the City of Clinton has attended 3 out of 17 board meetings since January of 2018.
You can’t talk about how important LCDC is to the City of Clinton but not attend board meetings of the largest economic development organization in the county. We agree that LCDC should have reached out to the City of Clinton to let them know what they were planning to propose in the July meeting but ultimately, the board voted unanimously and the City of Clinton was absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.