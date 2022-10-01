The District 56 Board of Trustees has locked in Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, himself a graduate of the school district, until June 30, 2025.
The contract extension vote came after a closed session evaluation at the board’s Monday night meeting. O’Shields receives a 5% pay increase, a car allowance of $150 per month, and a contribution of 1% to an annuity for each of the next two years.
In addition to his superintendent duties, O’Shields is an active advisor to Clinton High and Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad and Academic Challenge teams and teaches an Advanced Placement course at Clinton High School. He was the recipient this year of an educational lifetime achievement award.
O’Shields has told the board that he wants to make as one of his professional goals this year to lead a comprehensive study of growth in Clinton. He wants the district to chart a course forward in public education when housing subdivisions come on-line on the Vance property, the Whitten Center property, Charlottes Road and other areas in and around Clinton.
The study could include if, and where, District 56 needs to build schools.
The students and programs of the MS Bailey Child Development Center were the presentation point to the school board at last Monday’s meeting. The Center Director Carol Ann Barnes said MS Bailey is approaching the 91% mark for its 4K and 5K students testing ready for 1st grade. O’Shields said reaching that goal would be a remarkable achievement for the center and its staff.
The board heard a Leader In Me update from Eastside Principal Tanya Wilson and Clinton High Principal Dr. Martha Brothers.
Eastside is the first school in South Carolina to receive funding for a pilot Leader In Me program - which teaches 7 habits for effective school work and life.
Students “leading their own learning” is a goal of the high school Leader In Me, Brothers said.
Students adopting the “See Do Get” model is a goal of elementary Leader In Me, Wilson said.
Financial Director Lynn Lawson reported to the board on the $1,244,794 expenses-over-revenues shortfall for the month, something he called “normal for this time of year (before property tax collections) - it shows why we need a fund balance for cashflow.”
Communications Director Cindy Jacobs reminded the board of Fall Break, Sept. 29-Oct. 2. O’Shields reminded the board of an Oct. 11 luncheon at The Ridge in Laurens in observance of Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.
