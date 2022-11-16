Lander University’s Office of Career Services and College of Education recently hosted its Education Recruitment Fair in the Grier Student Center Commons. Students were able to connect with prospective employers from around 50 school districts.
“We were so excited when the education faculty approached us in regards to doing a joint venture,” said Amanda Morgan, director of Career Services. “For this to be our first event specifically for this field of study, we were ecstatic with the turnout.”
Students were able to meet with a variety of school districts, both in state and out-of-state. Some students were able to secure interviews and letters of intent from employers. “Watching their faces light up made all the planning and preparation worth it,” said Morgan.
Maxie Johnson Jr., principle of Wingate Elementary School in Wingate, North Carolina, attended the fair on behalf of Union County Public Schools. “A lot of our schools border the state of South Carolina. We’re looking for the best all-around prospects,” he said. “When you have a district that’s leading the way in their state, you have to go out and recruit the best.”
