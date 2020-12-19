The Clinton City Council was told Thursday that the city will acquire more than 800 acres of the Whitten Center property - Hwy 76 between Clinton and Joanna, and bordering on I-26 - in a move that Mayor Bob McLean calls “a huge win for the City of Clinton.”
A residential and care facility for the developmentally disabled, Whitten Center marked its 100th anniversary in September; but COVID-19 prevented a celebration. Later, the facility experienced 230 COVID-19 cases (and some staff deaths), according to a published report.
Council was told the move is made possible by a State Fiscal Accountability Authority vote to convey 810 acres of Whitten Center property to the City of Clinton.
The conveyance is at no cost to the city.
Council was told of the land being conveyed that 300 acres are north of I-26 on Hwy. 72 - this connects to the City's industrial park - and 500 acres are on the south-side of I-26, which includes two ponds and a pavilion.
Saying this move was 6 years in the making, Mayor McLean expressed thanks to the political leaders who made it happen.
Also at the called meeting on Thursday, the council spent 2 hours in a closed session. Discussion items were estimated costs for 3 projects - fire station, police station, recreation complex - financing advice, and how to respond to a SC Freedom of Information Act request by Clinton resident and engineer Joseph Dyches, about the recreation complex on Hwy 56.
No action was taken as a result of the closed session.
In open session, the council heard about fire, police, and recreation construction. The current fire-police-courts station is on North Broad Street (the former City Hall). Municipal Courts are envisioned to move into the current City Hall (the former Bailey Bank, which also houses School District 56).
City Administration suggests issuing $14 million in bonds with a 30-year payback, through a non-profit corporation.
The recommendation is that the City of Clinton move forward on this plan/financing by March, 2021.
The Clinton City Council’s regular meeting dates are the first Monday of each month, 6 pm in the Municipal Center. Public access is restricted, and the meetings are on the city’s Facebook page.
