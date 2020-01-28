The District 55 Board of Trustees selected Dr. Ameca Thomas as the next superintendent, and the vote Monday night was about as 5-2 as a 5-2 vote can be.
Chairman Robby Bell, Susan Calhoun-Ware, Anthony Carpenter, Barbara Beeks and Terri Martin were adamantly in favor, and Cathy Little and Mark Earle were energetically against. On January 14, in a special meeting, the board voted 5-2 to hire Dr. Stephen Peters’ successor from the district’s current staff. It was the same alignment.
Thomas is a Laurens District High School graduate and former district Teacher of the Year. She is currently Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. She is the former principal at E.B. Morse Elementary School who also has served Laurens Middle and Sanders, as well as short stints outside the district at Woodruff Primary School and Silver Bluff High School in New Ellenton.
The vote would have been 5-2 when the meeting started, and it didn’t change in over two hours in executive session. Technically, the vote by the board was to undertake negotiations with Dr. Thomas. Thomas and attorney Ken Childs participated in the executive session, but the mood of the room was not as positive as the board’s judgment.
Four citizens spoke out in the public participation session, and all – Keith Tripp, Jen Partee, Barrett Holmes and state Rep. Stewart Jones – expressed their opposition to the board’s decision not to open the position to applicants outside the district.
Tripp said more openness was needed. He questioned Peters’ role in choosing his successor and criticized the district for relying too heavily on the policies of the S.C. School Board Association as something of an aside. He said Peters, who is leaving on June 30 after four years as superintendent, was hired in a more open process that allowed public access to three finalists.
“This board needs more input from the public on this matter,” Tripp said.
Partee decried the lack of a process: no formal applications and interviews were received or conducted.
“Why would you avoid competition? That’s a bad message,” she said.
Barrett Holmes, a retired Army colonel, waved a page from the District 55 policies and procedures, citing a requirement that at least three applicants be interviewed. “Why not use those exact same policies and procedures?” he asked.
Jones, for whom transparency is often a talking point, cited it again in lending support to the other three who spoke out.
Apparently, in executive session, the board chose Thomas the way they did because they had the legal right to do so. Childs said in public session that the board was within its legal rights to decide the matter they way it did, and Bell said the procedures to which Holmes alluded were meant for administrators but were not a requirement for hiring the superintendent.
Little conceded that, in executive session, Dr. Thomas had answered her questions satisfactorily but added, “My concern is for the process that led us to this point.”
Earle said Little had expressed his view completely, adding that he agreed with every word she said.
Then it went to the vote, which was 5-2, and it would have remained 5-2 had they been debating it still.
Little released a statement:
“As we find ourselves about to vote on the next superintendent for our district, I must again express my concern for the process. … Hiring the superintendent is the most important role of the board. However, the majority of the board has chosen to not treat this process as such. The opportunity was not taken to allow all those interested to apply, review resumes or hold an interview process. How can we put forth an individual for this role without going through the proper steps?
“With all that being said, regardless of the vote, I will support the next superintendent in hopes of moving our district forward and setting our students up for a bright future.”
Well, there’s that.
Little and Peters had a long, animated conversation after the meeting had adjourned.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Thomas ready to take the reins as superintendent of Laurens 55,” Bell said after the marathon ended. “She is a product of the Laurens 55 school system, she has worked across this school system and she knows our strengths and our challenges. She is the ideal candidate to help us continue to move forward.”
Thomas earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Winthrop University, followed by Master’s degrees from Columbia College and Furman University. She earned her doctorate in K-12 Education Administration from Walden University.
“I appreciate the Board of Trustees’ support and I will do everything possible to continue the good work of Dr. Peters and the Laurens 55 district,” Thomas said after the decision. “We’ve made progress, but we know there’s a lot of work ahead to get our students, our schools and our community to where they need to be. That’s my goal.”
“I have worked with Dr. Thomas in the (school) District Office, and her previous principals have all spoken very highly of her skills, her expertise, her ability to work with students and staff, and of her commitment to help Laurens 55 become a leader not just in South Carolina, but across the Southeast,” Dr. Peters said. “I have every confidence that she is the right person, at the right time, to bring this community together to move forward.
“It’s vital for her to have input to the budget process, because when the new fiscal year starts July 1 and she is superintendent, it’s suddenly going to be ‘her’ budget that she has to work within. We have a great finance team here, and we’ll all work together with the Board to build an effective and efficient district budget.”
Incredibly, the superintendent hiring was not the only item covered by the board.
Ford Elementary was the featured school. Principal Zak Watson delivered a power-point presentation extolling the historic school’s goals and areas of improvement.
The board passed a new bus safety program that consisted mainly of policies regarding drug testing and conduct for bus drivers.
In the financial report from CFO Jim Lollis, revenues were slightly down ($21,121,822) from a year previous, expenditures ($21,039,900) were slightly up and the difference ($81,922) was considerably less. Lollis also reported that the annual audit was free of noteworthy adjustments.
Beeks, from Seat 3, was honored for 10 years’ service on the board. All members received commemorative lapel pins, and they all signed an Ethical Principles Declaration, an annual ritual.
