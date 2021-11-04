A new retail store is opening in Clinton in the former location of Home Sweet Home Interiors at 100 Laurens Street.
Overstock Outlet will have a soft opening on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1pm-6pm.
Normal business hours will begin the following week, including Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 1pm-6pm.
Overstock Outlet will carry clothing, housewares, electronics, tools and possibly some grocery items.
