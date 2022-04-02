Laurens Police Dept. reported on Saturday that a package was located in a storage shed on Clemson Street containing an unknown liquid substance.
Laurens Police asked for assistance from SLED. The package was recovered by SLED and destroyed off site.
According to Laurens Police, the package had apparently been in the storage shed since approximately 1989 and was found due to family members clearing the shed after a recent death in the family.
