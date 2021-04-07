Laurens will soon have its first craft beer and select wine bar.
Palmetto Brothers Dispensary will be located at 115 W. Public Square, the former location of The Hummingbird Cafe. It is set to open in early May.
Main Street Laurens said recently there was a Facebook group where the public was asked what they would like to see come to Laurens next and a “taproom” was one of the most popular answers.
Two Brothers Taproom, LLC owned by brothers Wade and Wes Meetze are bringing the citizens of Laurens what they asked for.
The taproom will offer 12 rotating taps of craft beer and wine, offered by the glass. It will focus on locally brewed craft beers and will try and highlight South Carolina breweries.
With the building being on the Historic Square, it led the brothers to restore the building to its original glory.
Along with the craft beer and wine, Palmetto Brothers Dispensary plans to host local musicians and food trucks. They also plan to work with the City of Laurens and Main Street Laurens to host special events.
Wes Meetze said that, “Palmetto Brothers Dispensary looks forward to playing a role in revitalizing the Public Square by providing a new entertainment option.”
The exact date for the grand opening will be announced on their Facebook page, Instagram page, and their website www.palmettobrothers.com.
