PalmettoPride presented 2021 Leaders Against Litter awards to elected officials of Williamsburg, Barnwell, Laurens and Richland counties on August 3 at SCAC’s 2021 Annual Conference, held July 30 – August 3.
Each year, PalmettoPride presents Leaders Against Litter awards to honor elected officials who seek to change the environmental landscape in their communities by working with their administrations, employees and citizens on litter prevention. Such leaders lead the charge to make important changes in how their counties address litter, specifically following what PalmettoPride believes are the basic tenets for change: education, enforcement, awareness, and litter pickup.
Sarah Lyles, Executive Director for PalmettoPride, presented Leaders Against Litter awards to:
- Dr. Tiffany Wright, Williamsburg County Supervisor, for implementing administrative changes through litter control and pickup, including applying for and receiving a Litter Task Force grant;
- Ben Kinlaw, Barnwell County Council, for coordinating efforts with state and local agencies to increase litter pickup, and coordinating the Adopt-a-Highway and Barnwell County Highway Pickup social media campaign;
- Chakisse Newton, Richland County Council, for working with the administration to respond to the needs of increased pickup after COVID and organizing and participating in community litter pickup events;
- Gretchen Barron, Richland County Council, for leading her district in community cleanup and prevention efforts using community in-action methods; and
- Laurens County Council for working to create a cohesive countywide litter prevention program including applying for and receiving the Litter Task Force grant and a Keep SC Beautiful affiliate.
“Litter is not unique in South Carolina, but how we address litter in our communities is,” Lyles said. “These leaders have come up with solutions for their communities’ needs and resources. Litter prevention does not have to carry a heavy price tag, but ignoring the problem will always cost your county its quality of life.”
PalmettoPride is working toward a litter-free South Carolina. Created as a legislative initiative to fight litter and help beautify South Carolina by engaging citizens to take action in their communities through education, enforcement, awareness and litter pickup.
PalmettoPride has the experience and national network-base to help local governments plan and implement litter prevention programs to fit the needs of communities, municipalities and counties, with a wide-range of solutions and price points.
