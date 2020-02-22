Oh, those little behaviors that sneak into one’s (or, let’s be real, my,) vocabulary that signify the advent of becoming an “old timer.”
It happened last week, quite normally, in conversation with a neighbor whose house narrowly missed being flooded out by inches. The rain-swollen branch of the Pacolet River had come over its banks and spilled over not only his entire property, but all the way up to his back door.
“I’ve lived here for 20 years,” I said, shaking my head, “and I have never seen that field flood. Ever.”
You don’t say, Grandma Moses!
Don, at the Hayrack, was even worse. When I relayed my observation to him (because repeating stories is the next step towards getting a tight perm and a booking a chartered bus to Branson), he declared, “Well, I’ve lived here 20 years, was on the Spartanburg Police Force for 27 years, and I haven’t seen anything like it, either.”
This was followed with recollections of the worst floods in history, which, actually, are extremely recent and require no dotage, as well as concerns for experiencing tornados in January, when tornado season “never used to start till March!”
You know what’s next, right? Oh, yes, it’s now just a matter of time before I start giving complete strangers who were let down by their GPS, directions. Directions that include no land marks. Directions that old people give of places in their fading memories that were bulldozed decades ago.
“You wanna get to I-26? All right, here’s what you do. You make a left at the stop sign and then you follow that down till you get to where Cooter Preston’s boy used to sell boiled peanuts on the side of the road, and after that you’re gonna go past the old Cunningham home place—they’re all dead—and just past that is where the old elementary school used to be that was just fine, but they had to go tear it down, and build a great big new one, so everybody had to pay more taxes, and you keep going till you see a sign for Barb’s Beehive Salon, and turn right. After that the road’s gonna fork and—hey, hey! Where ya goin’?”
This would be followed by muttering to myself (yet another sign) that people have no manners today and can’t even be bothered to say “thank you.” What’s the world coming to, I’d frown, wearing my reading glasses on my head as I dug through my purse looking for my reading glasses.
All the signs are upon me: I remember I have coupons at the grocery store after holding up the line at the register counting out exact change so I don’t have to break a 20, my Facebook timeline is filled with ads for skin-tag removals and I don’t watch network television.
In fact, I only watch PBS.
I’m doomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.