“Pizza in the oven?” I asked, coming in from the barn.
“Yep.” said Paul.
“Great,” I replied, peeling off my work gloves. “I just need to shower, but everywhere I look I see more cat hair, so I’m going to vacuum first.”
“OK,” said Paul. “I’ll scoop out the litter box while you do that.”
After 5 minutes with the vacuum, the entire downstairs was hairless (a definite plus to living in the minuscule square footage of a cabin) and I began to fantasize about a long, hot shower. I planned to stand under that hot water and steam until Arbor Day.
Walking up the stairs, I stopped at the fourth step and turned back around towards the kitchen and paper towels.
“Somebody puked on the stairs,” I muttered.
“Wasn’t me.” said Paul.
Bending over, as one does to inspect the object of revulsion, I reported, “I didn’t think it was you unless you ate a stink bug and what appears to be the tail of a lizard.”
“Wait a minute,” Paul said. “Oh, lizard tail? Yeah, definitely not me. I’d have eaten the whole thing.”
Reaching the bathroom, I found the shower mat pulled out into the bedroom (dogs) and a pile of books knocked off the bedside table. Sighing, I picked everything up and put it all back in its rightful place.
“Did you remember to call the fence guys?” Paul yelled from downstairs.
I stopped just as I was stepping into the shower and thought hard. “I think so,” I yelled back. “Or maybe not. I think they’re still on for Tuesday.”
“Well, you’ve gotta get Buddy here, first, to cut back the limbs and that downed poplar before the fence guys can start.”
Lord, I thought. Lord …
I scrubbed the scent of the barn off my skin and meant to stand longer in the hot spray but had to jump out, wringing wet, to throw a towel at one of the cats who was sharpening his claws on the newly upholstered chair in the bedroom corner.
“Get!” I hissed. “Stop it!”
Stumbling out blindly with another towel thrown over my head, I pulled on a pair of sweats and headed downstairs. Dragging the dogs down the length of the sofa so that I had a place to sit, I deposited myself just as Paul was walking around with a couple of slices of Margherita pizza and an ice-cold beer. It was 7 p.m and I was already feeling dozy. I shut my eyes.
“Happy New Year’s,” he said, clinking his bottle against mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.