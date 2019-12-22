Here we are in mid-December, and while I had planned to write about the upcoming holidays, we do have an historic political earthquake underway with the impeachment hearings.
(By the way, why do people become incensed over the use of the word “holiday” instead of Christmas, when the very word is derived from Old English meaning “holy days,” referring only to special religious days? It’s seemingly most appropriate to Aunty Pam. Expect a pop quiz, class, and don’t think for a moment it’s too late to change your grade.)
But I’m not going to write about that, either.
I’m going to write about the two senior gents I overheard (I’m sorry, but if you’re going to sit in the booth across from me while I’m minding my own business freebasing coconut cake as you openly discuss political points of view with a hearty tone, it’s not my fault that I’m going use what you were talking about) while dining at my favorite local haunt.
Both of these men were supporters of the President, although with reservations. They were clearly not comfortable with particular displays of behavior (tweeting). And they spoke back and forth to each other about the charges announced by Democrats, and each expressed an opinion about corruption, abuse of power, obstruction.
I don’t know you gentlemen personally, but may I just extend a warm thank you for the statements and musings you offered each other that never once smacked of a parroted soundbite tossed out by a partisan pundit. It was clear that you are both politically and socially astute as well as having gained insight from respected publications on both sides of the aisle. There were more than a few chunky nuggets of original thought, difficult queries and frank dissections of your concerns.
In a political landscape that is as tribal and defensive as it has ever been, the conversation I overheard was dynamically refreshing. It gave me hope. It gave me not only examples but inspiration to examine my own point of view. To realize that I’m not being disloyal to my “home team” by questioning a little further, digging a little deeper, pulling away from the status quo. In short, thinking for myself.
So thank you, gents, for that unexpected gift.
And Happy Holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.