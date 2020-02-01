Ignorance of the law is no excuse, so let this be a lesson to all of you would-be drivers of giant wieners.
(I’ll pause while you wipe down your laptop screen)
Before anyone could yell in their best Gomer impression, “Citizens A-rrest! Citizens A-rrest!” the driver of an Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile in Waukesha, Wis., was pulled over by cops this past week for failing to move into the nearest lane, giving ample room to anyone parked on the side of the road with their emergency flashers on, also known as the “Move Over” law. It’s an excellent law. It has saved countless lives all over the country.
I would have assumed that deputies gave that wiener a grilling. But alas, that driver was let off with but a warning after giving some lame excuse that he was on the way to a promotional event.
Like we’re supposed to believe that.
Let me be frank (don’t ever call me Shirley). I’d like to check that Oscar odometer because it is perfectly plausible that the driver was using his company wiener to run errands, instead, and Waukesha deputies fell for it. Out of thousands of applicants to become a “hotdogger,” as the job title suggests, only about a handful are chosen, receive extensive training and you can’t tell me the driving skills of those wieners, er, winners (I’m sorry, but once you start saying, wiener, it’s hard to stop), wouldn’t prevent them from taking it to pick up the dry cleaning or wheeling through the drive-thru at Bojangles to pick up a last minute negligent mom dinner.
And what’s wurst is that at any given time there are six Wiener Mobiles traversing American roads. Six 28-foot landcrafts potentially wreaking havoc and flouting the law, given a free pass by law enforcement because, let’s face it, everyone loves an Oscar Mayer Wiener.
The potential for an enormous crime spree is right in front of us and we’re doing nothing, nothing to prevent it. It takes very little to foresee a future with Wiener Mobiles being used in bank heists, drag racing down city streets, spinning doughnuts in school parking lots.
I’ll have you know it's already started. A quick trip to the google machine showed that the driver of one Wiener Mobile over a decade ago tried to turn around in someone’s driveway ...
Just picture that for a moment.
… Then the driver hit the gas, thinking it was the brake and plowed into the house and garage, doing thousands in damages. You guessed it—no citations issued. The home owner said their insurance would cover it. Really? I want to see that policy because I got tossed off my insurance coverage when a tree fell on my front deck and I am positive I never saw a wiener clause.
And if that’s not bad enough, just five years ago a wiener was driving in a rainstorm, dogging the vehicle in front of it too closely and rear ended it.
Salami get this straight: if I fail to move over for DOT workers or anyone with a broken down car on the side of the highway while driving my truck, I’m busted big time. Pretty hefty fine and public condemnation. And if I also plow into a house, all the way through the garage, I’m also let off and don’t even lose my license. I can even rear-end someone by driving too fast for conditions and skip away, unscathed.
As a vegetarian, I’ll bet my hat I wouldn’t get away with any of that nonsense if I was driving a giant head of lettuce around.
Keep your eyes open, folks. From what I’m reading, you never know when you might encounter one of these lawless dogs. Stay safe, and with a little luck, you may never meat.
(What do you want from me? It’s been a tough week.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.