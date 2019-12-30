There’s a certain benefit to going through life blissfully ignorant of many things, I find. However, that seems to only work well when I’m in control over what I do and don’t want to know. For example, if I make the choice not to watch the news for a couple of nights and read headlines instead, that can be a pretty healthy option so as not to have my eyes bombarded by violence or exasperating political wrangling. I can read about a bombing, for example, and become informed instead of being shown the bloody carnage.
All good.
And should I be driving while changing radio stations, only to become suddenly assaulted by the loud, strident voices on talk radio, I can shut that off as well and replace the noise with a dollop of vintage John Prine.
Even better.
But sometimes dreadfully disturbing knowledge completely out of your control assails you with little warning. Things you could’ve gone your whole life without hearing and escape unscathed.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re having a little trouble with our landing gear,” is one.
“Excuse me, ma’am, would you mind running your card through again?” is another.
Being the lone childless woman at a baby shower and hearing the term, “mucus plug,” discussed just as I was biting into a custard tart was, hands down, the worst.
That is until I went to the feed store to pick up a load of hay, and one of their employees, Thomas, told me about taking his family to see the Christmas lights display at a local race track.
“That sounds like fun,” I replied. “Did they like it?”
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “We go every year.”
“Did they sell the fried cheesecake stuff?” I had to ask. Why? Why?
And then he dropped the bomb.
“They had red velvet funnel cakes.”
Now, look, y’all. I’ve caved and eaten a funnel cake at the fair because, firstly, it’s the law in South Carolina and secondly, who can resist the beguiling scent of that golden batter poured through the traditional funnel and deep-fried before being, surprise, covered in powdered sugar. It was still sizzling when dropped in the styrofoam container, absorbing God knows what, and shoved into my trembling hands. I tasted it tentatively. Scalding hot, it adhered to the roof of my mouth and remained there for 36 hours.
But it was goooood.
“You know it’s full of lard, right?” cracked my friend, Heidi, also endearingly known as “Soul Crusher,” as she watched me with glee. “I used to love them till I found out they were all full of lard.”
Lard. Pig fat. Big, white, gloppy pig fat, the thought of which completely grossed me out. So much so that, like Tom Hanks in Big, I grabbed a fistful of paper napkins and rubbed all traces of grease from my tongue after spitting the cake out with the velocity TV to clear my head. Don’t ever do that to me again, Thomas.
