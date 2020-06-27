Led by the Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department, the line of cars and one golf cart circled Langston Place as the residents sat inside watching through the window. The windows were labeled with their names, making it easier for their visitors to find them.
After two laps, families could go sit at the windows and visit with their loved ones. The signs and balloons were taken off cars and given to the residents. Lemonade and water were available to the participants in the parade.
