Laurens School District 56 recently named Jeff Parks as the new principal of Clinton Middle School.
Parks is from Spartanburg but has lived in Laurens for eleven years. He graduated from Clemson University with a BA in Political Science and then from Converse College with a Masters in Secondary Education Leadership.
His wife, Emily Freeze Parks, is an Assistant Principal at Ford Elementary School. They have a son, John Michael, who is five.
Parks is finishing up his 16th year in public education. He has spent time teaching in metro Atlanta, Woodruff High School, and Emerald High School Last year, he was an Assistant Principal at Clinton High School.
District 56 has a history of tremendous accomplishments in academics, arts, and athletics. Parks is excited to be a part of that tradition. His biggest goal for his first year is to continue to build a culture that values teaching and learning.
“What is so phenomenal about the situation that I am stepping into is that we have great resources and a dynamic group of teachers that give our students opportunities they would be hard-pressed to find at many other places,” Parks said.
