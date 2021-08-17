The presidents of Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Lander University recently signed a series of articulation agreements that will enhance the transfer process for qualified PTC graduates from PTC to Lander.
The agreements apply to PTC graduates with an associate in applied science (AAS) degree in business administration (with various concentrations) who wish to continue their studies toward a bachelor of applied science (BAS) or bachelor of science (BS) in business administration (with various concentrations) at Lander.
“Piedmont Technical College is a highly valued community partner of Lander University,” said Lander President Dr. Richard Cosentino. “Enhancing the transfer process from PTC to Lander helps both institutions honor our commitment to the state of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education.”
Students who meet the transfer requirements of the articulation agreements will be guaranteed admission to Lander and priority acceptance to the corresponding degree program. Both PTC and Lander will train their academic advisors in the terms of the agreements as well as the articulation of courses approved for transfer to Lander. In addition, a Lander representative will participate in PTC transfer events.
The agreements cover the following transfer options:
AAS to BAS
AAS to BS with Management and Marketing Emphasis
AAS with Accounting Concentration to BS with Accounting Emphasis
AAS with Management Concentration to BS with Management and Marketing Emphasis
AAS with Office Management Concentration to BS with Management and Marketing Emphasis
“We are happy to expand our existing transfer partnerships with Lander to the business administration degree programs,” said Dr. Hope E. Rivers, president of PTC. “It is important to ensure that our students have clear pathways to four-year colleges and universities where their courses will transfer seamlessly.”
PTC graduates who meet the minimum GPA and admissions requirements will receive advising and academic support for a successful transition to Lander. Qualified transfer students are automatically considered for scholarships of up to $3,000 per year.
