POLICE

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 72 at Charlotte’s Road around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to Trooper Gary Miller, the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling west on Hwy. 72, disregarded the traffic signal and struck a 2015 Lincoln SUV that was traveling north on Charlotte’s Road.

The driver of the pickup, age 67, was wearing a seatbelt, was injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle, said Miller. A passenger in the front seat was airlifted to Greenville Memorial and died at the hospital.

Miller said the driver of the pickup was charged by the SCHP with disregarding a traffic signal.

The SUV was driven by a 26-year-old Clinton man with two passengers. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and no one was injured.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Marjorie Silvers of Clinton.  